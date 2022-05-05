BOONE – The first event at the King Street Market, Mayfest, is happening on Tuesday, May 10.
King Street will welcome the season with its first event, Mayfest — a celebration of the season of spring. More than 25 vendors and spring kids activities will be happening. Activities include dancing around the maypole, making flower crowns, tissue paper dolls and more. A local artist will be at the market for face painting and henna. The Brick Oven Pizza food truck will be parked at the market too.
Flowers for crafts and decorations are provided by BRV Farms, a vendor who sells fresh flowers at the market.
Meredith Sigler, the Local Food Markets & Equitable Food Systems Designer Americorps VISTA, said, “I’m excited to be involved with my first event at the King Street Market and celebrate spring with the local shoppers and producers."
The King Street Market is located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in front of the Watauga County Social Services building.
For additional information about Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market, visit www.brwia.org/wintermarket, or contact Rachel Kinard, Farmers’ Market Manager for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at rachelk@brwia.org or (828) 386-1537.
