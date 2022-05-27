queerfarmerday.jpg

Mary Tedder (left) and Taylor Hotchworth (right) stand with the trivia board.

 Photo submitted

BOONE – King Street Farmers Market is hosting a Queer Day to celebrate the queer community within the market on May 31. 

The organization announced it is excited to host the Southern Queer Zine, a creative, queer-led, locally based magazine that highlights queer and BIPOC stories. There will be live music from a local musician, kid’s crafts and a trivia game. There will also be an optional survey for any to fill out. Kick-off the day before Pride Month at the King Street Market.

“The Southern Queer Zine is a radical organization aiming to interrogate the rural queer experience in the south through writing and art," said Ben Pluska, organizer for the SQZ.

The King Street Market is located ​in front of Watauga Co. Social Services at 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. 

