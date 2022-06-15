King St Farmer Market

The King Street Market offers a variety of local produce for sale.

BOONE — The King Street Market is celebrating the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and they want community members to join.

The market has lots of activities planned for the longest day of the year, including a suncatcher kid’s activity, face painting and henna tattoos. Local musician Lowell Cooke will perform, Rascal Jack’s food truck will be in attendance, as well as a cooking demonstration from Margie Mansure.

Food Hub producer and chef, Ross Agliloro of eightpointfive, will host a Bahn Mi pop-up. Down Home NC will also be tabling at the market.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow the King Street Market on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

The King Street Market is every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. May through October. It’s located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.

