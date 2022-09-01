This is a big year for the King Bees, the High Country’s premier blues band. At the core of the group is the married musician couple of guitarist Rob ‘Hounddog’ Baskerville and bassist and lead singer Penny “Queen Bee’ Zamagni.
For 35 years the duo, together with a long list of excellent area drummers, have kept the blues alive in Boone, western North Carolina and the Eastern Seaboard. They have done so based on their acquired blues music lineage, having made the pilgrimage to Mississippi and other points south in their younger years seeking out old school blues players to mentor them.
This weekend, the King Bees are celebrating their three-plus decades together by once again hosting the highly-anticipated New River Blues Festival.
Now in its 20th year, the event has become a go-to celebration of American roots music during the Labor Day weekend because of two reasons; how the concert is put together and due to the natural beauty of the festival venue.
On the music side of the equation, what makes the New River Blues Festival unique is that the King Bees scour the blues scene around the country, bringing in four or five blues established artists whom the King Bees back up all day long. By being the house band, the King Bees are able to afford to hire more great acts for this festival, all of whom light up the stage.
The festival takes place completely in the daylight hours, lasting from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day Sunday. That way, the attendees at this blues music celebration can eat good food and drink an adult beverage sold by the vendors on hand while dancing on the grass of a natural green amphitheater. Right behind the stage is the historic New River, which provides the perfect backdrop to the afternoon fun.
The New River Blues Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the River House Inn and Bed and Breakfast located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road, Grassy Creek, NC, in next door Ashe County.
Tickets for the festival are $40 online up until tomorrow, September 2. Then, tickets at the gate will be $45. No coolers or pets are permitted as food and drink vendors will be onsite. The concert will be rain or shine, so please feel free to bring chairs, blankets and easy-up canopies.
Buying tickets online is preferable as the festival was sold out last year by starting time. More information on ticket purchases and directions can be found at newriverbluesfestival.info.
The lineup will include blues great Roy Roberts, the ‘Empress of the Blues’ Sandra Hall, acoustic blues artist Lyn Foddrell, blues duo Nitro Bozeman and Sarasota Slim, and the ‘Blues Emperor’ Donald Caesar.
Playing blues music has always been the goal of Baskerville, even in his younger days when he was just learning how to play a few musical instruments.
“I started playing rock music back in the day, but that was music played by groups like the Allman Brothers Band that was already blues-based music,” said Baskerville. “I played the bass and keyboards back then in like a rockabilly band when I was a teenager in Greensboro, and even that was blues-based music as well. So, I’ve never thought of pursuing any other kind of sound because blues music quickly became a passion.”
The young Baskerville then set out to see some top live bands in concert.
The first big shows that I saw as a young man were Count Basie and his Orchestra, whom I saw numerous times, and B.B. King,” said Baskerville. “I saw a package show then with B.B. King, Bobby Blue Bland, ZZ Hill and Millie Jackson, which was my first live music exposure to the blues. It was my birthday concert when I was 17. But I also went to see the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead and others. I was searching out a bunch of different music then, because at that age, you’re looking to see whatever is out there and what can I see live.”
Eventually, Baskerville switched from bass and keyboards to playing his 1961 Fender Jazzmaster guitar, which he still plays today. Then, after meeting his future wife Penny 35-plus years ago, they set upon a quest to learn blues music from authentic Black musicians in the South who had played real blues music their whole lives. Since then, they have toured Europe multiple times and established themselves in these beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina. Soon, the King Bees will be dropping their new album, recorded for the Wolf Records International blues label based in Austria.
This Sunday, the King Bees with drummer Jim ‘The Groove’ Gillon, will be backing up an impressive list of headliners.
“Donald Caesar is a multi-instrumentalist, with excellent Louisiana family credentials going back to the early days of zydeco music, who is a great entertainer, singer, washboard player and harmonica player and he has been a big part of this festival for years now,” said Baskerville. “Nitro and Sarasota Slim plays the kind of blues that not a lot of people play anymore, as in Chicago-style blues, and that is what makes their music attractive for us. I met Nitro back in the 1990s at a club in Tallahassee where we used to play all of the time, and he always knocked us out as a straight-up blues cat.”
“As for Sandra Hall, the Empress of the Blues, she has gigged at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival and the Chicago Blues Festival and she is a force of nature,” continues Baskerville. “Lyn Foddrell’s family legacy is pretty amazing as well, going back to his grandfather and his uncle and further, and he’ll be bringing Doug Turner to play with him on Sunday.”
Backing up that many acts at one festival can be challenging, yet that is when the King Bees’ 35 years of experience being a couple and playing blues music together pays off.
“We have been playing with these artists for so long that we know, more or less, what the set list is going to be,” said Baskerville. “But, when it comes to set lists, they always change it. Why bother with a set list when they’re just going to change it anyway (laughs). That is one of those things where if you know the genre well, if you know how to play the blues and know the tricks of the trade; you’re fine.”
Amidst this long-standing band, of course, is a husband-and-wife relationship.
“As for how Penny and I have stayed together this long, the main thing is we both love each other and love music,” said Baskerville. “band-wise, sure, it’s a challenge to stick together that long. But, the music has always been fascinating, we’ve had some great mentors along the way and the lifestyle is interesting. We could not have gone to Europe as often as we do without being a band that gets paid to go and perform in Spain or Rome or wherever. On the personal side, you make a commitment, you get married, and you make it all happen. And, we have the passion for music in common and we love it.”
