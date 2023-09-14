Kent Tarbutton, owner of Chetola Resort, passes

Kent Tarbutton, owner of Chetola Resort and prolific local businessman, has passed away at the age of 66.

In 1997, Tarbutton and his mother Rachel Renar purchased Chetola Resort, which quickly became his most cherished property. For 26 years, Turbutton dedicated his life to creating unforgettable memories for guests staying at the resort.

  

