WATAUGA — With predictions of a colder-than-normal winter, Watauga County veterinarians advise pet owners to prepare to keep their four-legged family members healthy in chilly temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, forecasts show temperatures will be slightly colder accompanied with more precipitation from December to February of this year than the past several.
With Watauga County experiencing the coldest Christmas on record since 1983, many pet owners have likely already experienced keeping an animal healthy in subzero temperatures.
Emergency Room Veterinarian Technician Shelly Kamp said that any temperature below 45 degrees can be unsafe for pets to be left outside for even just a few hours, but the risk increases when temperatures drop below freezing.
Kamp said pets left outside for long periods of time can suffer from frost bite and hypothermia. She said pet owners of all kinds should be aware of the risk, even for species and breeds known to be more tolerant of the cold.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, if a pet is left outdoors in the winter, owner’s should ensure additional food is supplied as keeping warm depletes energy.
Symptoms to look out for include shivering, slow heart rate, slowed breathing and lethargy, Kamp said.
Kamp said pet owners can prepare by not leaving their pets outside for extended periods of time and making sure animals are properly equipped when in cold temperatures. She said sweaters, food coverings, properly insulated shelters and an ensured source of clean, unfrozen water can be life-saving.
“No matter what the temperature is, windchill can threaten a pet’s life,” stated the Humane Society of the United States. “Exposed skin on noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold snaps. For this reason, short-haired dogs often feel more comfortable wearing a sweater — even during short walks.”
The Human Society of the United States recommends using plastic water bowls and troughs in cold temperatures as animals tongues can stick and freeze to metal.
In addition to the risk of cold temperatures, Kamp said pet owners should be aware of the potential risk of chemicals in ice melt and salts that can be toxic to animals. Wiping down all paws with a damp towel after time outdoors will prevent pets from consuming the irritants.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, antifreeze is a deadly poison that has a sweet taste that attracts some animals. The organization recommends cleaning cleaning up spills, keeping chemical out of reach of pets, wildlife and children and calling a veterinarian immediately if there is suspicion of it being consumed.
