Appalachian Mountain Brewery will host the 8th annual K9 Keg Pull on Jan. 15
Beginning at 1 p.m., dogs of all sizes will be paired with empty beer kegs, which will then be mounted to sleds and snowboards and raced in-tow down a track that has been expanded from last year’s 100-foot course.
The fundraising event benefits Partners! Canines, a High Country dog rescue nonprofit organization that works with the surrounding counties in North Carolina to rescue puppies and dogs from high-kill shelters in rural North Carolina and transport them to rescue partners around the country, who then spay/neuter them and find them forever homes. The Todd-based nonprofit will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from the keg pull.
The 2020 event raised more than $3,000 and had 82 dogs registered. The event’s founder, Lynn Smith, said she is hoping for snow at the event this year.
Guests are invited to come out and enjoy a beer or hot chocolate, browse a variety of handmade dog-themed art and enjoy the race. The event will also feature canine delights such as doggie-beer and warm bone broth, which will be on sale by the event’s organizers.
Pre-registration for the race is $15 and open until Jan. 14, though competitors can register day-of for $20. Registration will be open from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information or to register a pup visit highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.