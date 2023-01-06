WATAUGA — Jury selection in the case against Todd Gibbs, accused of seven sexual offenses involving minors, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 9.
Todd Edward Gibbs, of Boone, was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2, 2020, and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of second-degree rape and one count of a sex offense in a parental role.
According to Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court Charles Haynes, jury selection will begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with the trial taking place afterward. Gibbs' attorney is Kevin Friley, according to Haynes.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that Gibbs had worked as an emergency nurse for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for 17 years. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott previously said Gibbs was a football coach at Green Valley in 1997, a girls basketball coach at the school from 1998-99 and in 2004 as well as a boys basketball coach from 2006-14. Gibbs was never employed with the school system as a full-time employee outside of his role as a non-faculty coach.
According to the warrants for arrest the Watauga Democrat previously reported on, the three second-degree rape charges and the sex offense in a parental role charge stem from incidences with the same alleged victim from Oct. 2, 1994, to March 25, 1995. The warrant stated there was probable cause to believe that Gibbs — “having assumed a position of a parent” — allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor under the age of 18 “against the victim’s will.”
Arrest warrants also stated that Gibbs allegedly committed and attempted to commit a “lewd and lascivious act” upon a second alleged victim who was under the age of 16, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. This allegedly took place from July to August 2018, and accounts of two of the indecent liberties with a minor charges. The third count of indecent liberties with a minor allegedly took place with a third minor under the age of 16 from May to July 2018.
