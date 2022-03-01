BOONE — The jury in the Tristan Borlase murder trial did not return a verdict after the second day of deliberations. March 1 was the first full day the jury deliberated after they were sent to the jury room at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 28.
The jurors began their deliberations anew around 9 a.m. with little interruption throughout the morning.
A little before 10 a.m. the jurors sent a note asking to receive State Exhibits numbers 6, 7 and 8. They also had a question about how they may consider the psychologist’s report they received the previous afternoon and were still reviewing in the morning.
Judge Greg Horne advised the jurors that the report is in evidence and was the basis that the psychologist, Dr. James Hilkey, used to form his expert opinion.
Later in the morning, around 11:15 a.m., the jurors asked if they were able to take notes on documents. Judge Horne advised that the jurors could write notes on documents which were copies, but not on any items with stickers indicating they were official exhibits.
The jurors did have an hour-and-a-half lunch during the day. The judge dismissed the jury at approximately 4:50 p.m. with deliberations set to resume at 9 a.m. March 2.
March 1 was the tenth day of the Borlase murder trial and second day of jury deliberations.
