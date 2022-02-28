BOONE — The jury in the Tristan Borlase murder trial did not return a verdict after the first day of deliberations.
The jury deliberated for about three hours before Judge Greg Horne released them for the day. The jury did request to review certain pieces of evidence including the autopsy reports and the psychology report from Dr. James Hilkey. The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning to continue deliberations.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Both parents were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Judge Horne told the jury that they had four options for the death of Tanya Borlase and three options for the death of Jeffrey Borlase as far as returning a verdict.
For Tanya Borlase, Judge Horne directed that the jury could return a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
For Jeffrey Borlase, Judge Horne directed that the jury could return a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder or not guilty.
This was the ninth day of the Tristan Borlase murder trial and fist day of deliberations.
