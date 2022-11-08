police-graduation-5122-900.jpeg

The Appalachian Police Academy’s fifth class members are pictured with Appalachian Police Department Capt. K.C. Mitchell, director of police officer development and professional standards, far left, and Officer Tina Dunn, far right, in Rosen Concert Hall during their Aug. 27 graduation ceremony. Pictured, from left to right, are graduates Karson Williams, Caden Paulin, Andrew Powlen, Kyle Ziebarth, Molly DiRienzo, Damion Younts, Brenda Espinoza-Rodriguez, Jordan Fowler, Maya Kapoor, Cole Sain, Adriana Fontanini, Joshua Spurlin, Luke Dilsworth, Colton Eberly, Hannah Tester and Noah Byrd.

 Photo by Kyla Willoughby

BOONE —Sixteen students graduated from Appalachian State University’s Appalachian Police Academy — a component of the Appalachian Police Officer Development Program — in Rosen Concert Hall, representing the program’s fifth class.

One of the students was junior criminal justice major Noah Byrd, who is from Vilas. Byrd earned the Academic Award, which recognizes the highest academic average in the class.

apd-graduation-2022-16-600.jpeg

Class speaker Maya Kapoor, a senior English, secondary education major from Huntersville, introduces her class and shares words of inspiration at the Appalachian Police Academy’s 2022 graduation ceremony held Aug. 27 in Rosen Concert Hall.
police-graduation-4970-600.jpeg

Jordan Fowler, a senior criminal justice major from Bolivia, left, is pinned by a family member during the Appalachian Police Academy’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Aug. 27 in Rosen Concert Hall.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.