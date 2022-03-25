BOONE — For its 25th anniversary, the Common Reading Program at Appalachian State University has named “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community” as its 2022–23 book selection for the incoming class of first-year and transfer students.
Each academic year, the program’s committee selects a book intended to promote and guide intellectual, interdisciplinary interactions and discussions between all incoming students, who receive a copy of the book during their orientation sessions.
According to McFarland, the book’s publisher, the Junaluska community in Boone is one of the oldest African American communities in Western North Carolina.
Dr. Don Presnell, director of App State’s Common Reading Program, said “Junaluska” — published in 2020 as part of McFarland’s Contributions to Southern Appalachian Studies series — is “truly a book that can bring together students and community members.”
“The book is not only a history of a ‘village within a village’ but also a vibrant example of participatory research. It is a record of and testament to family and faith, heritage and community, and persistence and resilience,” he added.
As with last year’s selection — Nora Krug’s “Belonging” — the stories and themes of “Junaluska” will be especially meaningful for first-year students, whose transition to college will begin a new chapter in their own personal and educational experiences, Presnell said.
The Common Reading Program selection is a required component of App State’s First Year Seminar courses. Presnell said the program — part of App State’s University College — encourages and collaborates with departments and faculty across the university “to integrate the book into their curricula and disciplines so that all App State students can participate in and share a common reading and intellectual experience.”
A variety of activities, speakers and events related to “Junaluska” will be part of the yearlong Common Reading experience, beginning in mid-September. Details will be made available as events are finalized.
Visit the Common Reading Program website for updates and to learn more about the program at commonreading.appstate.edu/.
