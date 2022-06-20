BOONE — The Junaluska community celebrated Juneteenth with a small event that honored the impact of their heritage.
On June 19, 1865, nearly 90 years following America's declared independence and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, according to A Proclamation on Juneteenth Day of Observance signed by President Joe Biden.
Formally enslaved Black Americans commemorated June 19 with celebrations of building new lives and of freedom. The holiday, later called Juneteenth, was recognized as an official Day of Observance by Presidential Action in 2021.
According to the Junaluska Heritage Association, the Junaluska community in Boone is "one of the earliest African American communities in Western North Carolina." Today, the Junaluska community is committed to preserving their history of "vibrant heritage."
The Junaluska Community has hosted Juneteenth celebrations for many years as the Junaluska Heritage Association and the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church have hosted programs in honor of the celebration. Known as the Junaluska Jubliee, various members and institutions within the community have been honored as trailblazers and founding members of Boone's only African American neighborhood, according to the Junaluska Heritage Association.
Junaluska Heritage Association facilitator Roberta Jackson said that the Junaluska community has hosted various events over the years to honor Juneteenth.
This year, the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church hosted a "low-key" celebration during their 11 a.m. service. Given that this year Juneteenth coincided with Father's Day, the program honored and celebrated the men of the Junaluska community with a fellowship boxed lunch following service.
From 2010 to 2017, Junaluska Jubilee Celebrations recognized various community members and their contributions. In 2018, the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church celebrated their 100th year. The Daughters of the American Revolution North Carolina Chapter helped usher in the celebration in 2019 by honoring the Junaluska Heritage Association with their National Historic Preservation Award.
In 2020, the Junaluska Oral History book premiered and the group presented a webinar co-sponsored by the Special Collections Research Center, University Libraries at Appalachian State University. The community celebrated the placing of the Boone's Historical Marker for the Junaluska Community on the corner of Depot and North Street in 2021.
"Juneteenth has been celebrated in the Junaluska community for a long time," wrote Jackson. "To us, Juneteenth is more than a picnic. It's a celebration of our community and our contributions to Boone, Watauga County and the world."
