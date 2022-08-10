commissioners - john welch

Chair John Welch a July 19 Watauga County Commissioner meeting.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — A judge has ordered North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to file an action against Watauga County Commissioner John Welch to find out if he should be removed the county commissioners. 

The action is to be filed so that a judge or a jury can properly determine if Welch should be removed from office or not, according to the order. The five-page order was issued on August 9.

