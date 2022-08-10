WATAUGA — A judge has ordered North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to file an action against Watauga County Commissioner John Welch to find out if he should be removed the county commissioners.
The action is to be filed so that a judge or a jury can properly determine if Welch should be removed from office or not, according to the order. The five-page order was issued on August 9.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Watauga County Republican Chair Bill Greene against Stein. The Watauga Democrat previously reported that Greene's lawyer — Nathan Miller — said in the original filing that Stein has the responsibility and duty “to act in situations where an individual is unlawfully failing to vacate an elected position.”
With the Writ of Mandamus issued by Superior Curt Judge Gregory Hayes, Greene said in a statement that he is "happy on behalf of myself and the Watauga County Republican Party" that the judge "recognized that there exists a strong possibility that County Commissioner John Welch no longer resides in Watauga County and therefore he should be removed from his seat."
"It is sad that a citizen had to sue the North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to get Mr. Stein to do his job as the elected Attorney General of the State of North Carolina," Greene said in the statement. "I am thrilled that Judge Hayes recognized the important nature of this matter and has ordered an expedited hearing on the facts concerning Commissioner Welch’s move to Virginia, a hearing that the local democrat-controlled Board of Elections refused to have."
Judge Hayes ordered Stein or a private relator to file suit within five days of the August 9 order. The order also states that the Watauga County Superior Court shall "endeavor to hear the action filed by the Defendant or the private relator within 10 days from the date of filing but will hear action no later that Sept. 1, 2022."
