BOONE — Local music legends the King Bees will lead a pair of free Thursday evening Blues Jams at the Jones House to help usher in the unofficial start of summer.
On May 26 and June 2 from 7 to 9 p.m., Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni of the King Bees will bring their signature soulful sound to host local blues enthusiasts in two special blues-style jam sessions at the Jones House. All acoustic instrumentalists with a knowledge of basic chords are invited to participate.
“This is a great opportunity for musicians to interact with likeminded individuals and to gain the skills necessary to play alongside others in a ‘jam’ format,” said town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder. “Blues is one of the most common genres for a jam and a great style of music for beginner-level musicians.”
The King Bees know a thing or two about the blues, having made a name for themselves in the industry since they first came together in the 1980s. They have toured internationally and shared the bill and collaborated with hall-of-fame caliber blues legends, the likes of which include Bo Didley, James Brown, and Leon Russell. Closer to home, the King Bees host the popular annual New River Blues Festival in Todd and perform regularly at venues across the High Country.
“We have been lucky to have the King Bees connected with the Jones House for a number of years,” says Holder. “The King Bees are always popular in our summer concert series, and they also bring their expertise to our Junior Appalachian Musicians program and our Thursday evening jams.”
Jams at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Observers are welcome, but asked to be respectful of the musicians. The regular weekly Thursday evening old-time music jam will run from 7 to 10 p.m. as usual.
For those who can’t get enough of the King Bees, the band will also perform at the first annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival in downtown Boone on Saturday, June 18.
Learn more about town of Boone music programming at the Jones House at www.joneshouse.org and
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.