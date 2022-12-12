BOONE — The Jones House lawn has officially been renamed in honor of former Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz.
Brantz was presented with the sign — reading Mayor Brantz Park — at a small gathering on Dec. 6. The sign will be posted on the lawn of the Jones House in the near future, weather permitting.
During an October 2021 meeting, the Boone Town Council voted unanimously to rename the lawn. Brantz served on the Boone Town Council for more than 10 years, and was elected Mayor of Boone in 2015.
Brantz moved to Boone in 1974 after accepting a position at Appalachian State University in the History department. As a founder and director of the freshman seminar program, as well as the founder and coordinator for the Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies, Brantz was an integral part of the Boone community as a whole.
After retiring as mayor in 2021, Dr. Brantz continued to serve diligently as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission until mid-2022 when he stepped down due to health concerns.
“Mayor Brantz spent a lot of time at the Jones House, serving on the Jones House Advisory Board, playing guitar in the old-time jam, attending concerts, and serving treats at holiday events, and he had the vision for creating a Cultural Resources department," said Boone Director of Cultural Resources Mark Freed. "Mayor Brantz has had a huge impact on the Jones House Cultural Center and activities, and this is a fitting honor for his years of service.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.