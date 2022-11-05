BOONE — A Celebration of Life funeral service for Cove Creek Firefighter and former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley took place on Nov. 5 in front of hundreds of friends, family and fellow first responders.
Before the service at Alliance Bible Fellowship, fire departments from across Watauga County participated in a procession from Hampton Funeral Home to the church in honor of Jay.
Pastor Seth Norris presided over the service, which started at 3 p.m.
"A most unexpected Saturday, and one that no one in this room wanted," Norris said at the start of the service. "I'll begin by acknowledging what is real and something that we ought not to try to push away is loss and grief. I don't want to be too quick today to try to imagine those things away. We grieve the loss of Jay Kerley."
Norris talked about how each person in the room was connected to Jay in a number of ways. Many times, he said, each life was intersected with Kerley in multiple ways.
"The reality of this moment is that we acknowledge, at least for the rest of our journey on this earth, we don't get that blessing anymore. And so the grief and loss is real," Norris said. "This is called a Celebration of Life not to look over that grief, to pretend it's not here, but rather to balance that grief and to respond to that grief and to bring us to a place where we can acknowledge that grief is not overwhelming; that grief ultimately does not have the last word."
Norris said they had a clear responsibility to the family and friends of Jay, which was to rightly honor his life and legacy, to talk and think much about him and to continue to do so in the days to come. He also said the second objective was to glorify God who looks "upon Jay in fullness in this moment, and Jay looks upon His fullness of His glory in this moment."
"I want to thank all of you who show up in this room today and encourage you and remind you that this is just the beginning of your responsibility to this family," Norris said. "I've been asked many times, 'Well, what can we do? What can we do?' and there is a real need, but that question ought to be asked in the weeks, days and months to come. So please don't stop asking that question. For those who have already given it, shown love in so many ways, please continue to do so."
After Norris concluded his opening remarks, Taylor Marsh, longtime friend and coworker of Jay, gave the eulogy.
Marsh worked with Kerley for 15 years in different capacities and then full time with the county for five years.
Marsh started by offering his deepest and most sincere condolences to Kerley’s family, as well as those at Cove Creek Fire Department, Appalachian State and all those who served with Jay in the emergency services field.
"I've had the honor and privilege to call Jay a coworker and most importantly a friend for the last 15 years," Marsh said. "I first met Jay in 2007 when I was doing my ride time for my EMT certification with Watauga Medics. I was a young, nervous and naive student and Jay took it upon himself to make me feel welcome and speak to me words of encouragement. I'm sure many of you in this room probably have a similar story of the first time you met Jay."
As Marsh looked around the room and to the visitation on Friday night, he said he was taken aback by the number of lives that Jay had touched.
"I was laughing because if you were to ask Jay and tell him how many people turned out, he probably wouldn't believe you. Probably wouldn't believe the amount of impact he had," Marsh said. "It didn't come as a shock this week, the amount of people I spoke to through phone and text that had the same same thing to say of how Jay had touched their life."
Marsh talked about how Jay was a major people person. From the day he started working for the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office in 2017, Marsh said it was like he'd been there for 20 years.
Jay responded to many incidents in Watauga County and Marsh said Jay would look at fire scenes to determine what caused the fire and would always say it was like a big puzzle.
"One of his greatest senses of accomplishment was when he would deploy with forestry service to other parts of the country to fight wildfires," Marsh said. "I remember when he came back from Alaska and talked about the state bird being the mosquito and how he couldn't sleep because it was light out all day. Jay found so much joy in the job and always gave it 100%. Whether it was investigating a building fire, digging a fire line in the woods, and yes, even making dentures, which I'm sure some of you didn't know that he did."
Jay also never met a stranger, according to Marsh. He joked with Jay that he could go to China and find someone to strike a conversation with.
At the Fire Marshal's Office, Jay and Marsh would inspect the county schools.
"We went to one of the schools one day to inspect and when we walked in, we walked into the office to wait on the custodian. The custodian showed up and I walked out in the hallway to start the inspection," Marsh said. "Jay was inside the office talking to one of the ladies in the office. Forty-five minutes later I returned to the office after inspecting the entire school by myself and find Jay in the same spot, still talking."
At work, Marsh said Jay would start the morning with a cup of coffee in the , center, talking to the telecommunications. He would take time every morning to tell stories about his son Jase and "show pictures and videos of his precious boy."
"He was such a proud father and he never missed a moment to talk about his son," Marsh said. "He would frequently talk about his parents and his brother and sister as well."
Marsh continued to tell other stories about Jay as he remembered his friend fondly.
"Twice in my time working with Jay, we put on our Class A uniforms to attend a fallen brother’s funeral," Marsh said. "Never did I ever think I would be putting the uniform on for him."
After the congregational songs "It is Well" and "There's Something About That Name" were performed, Ben Bolick — Jay's cousin — spoke.
"There's just so many questions that we have when things like this happen, but at the same time, what also was coming up and what has been coming up and coming to mind is all these memories I have of my cousin, my friend, Jay Kerley," Bolick said. "That's why we're all here this afternoon, right? Because we're here to celebrate the life of Jay Kerley who we all loved and we know certainly loved us."
Bolick spoke about how they were close as a family and how he, Jay and other cousins would play as "hard as we possibly could" at family events when they were younger.
"Jay, of course, right there in the middle of it, right as he always was," Bolick said.
When Jay moved to Watauga County to attend school, him and Bolick shared an apartment.
"We had a great time living together," Bolick said.
Bolick talked about how Jay would entertain their friends playing guitar after "enough egging on."
When they took a trip to New York together, Bolick talked about how Jay would see a fire station and have to stop in there and talk to everyone there.
"Jay wanted to see every fire station that was up there that he could," Bolick said. "That's what he loved to do. That's what God called him to do."
Bolick said he knows there are a million stories out there about Jay from those who knew him.
"I hope that we do continue to tell those stories," Bolick said. "We do continue to remember who Jay was to us. We continue to love Jay. Each one of us is here today because of how much we love Jay Kerley."
After Bolick spoke, Jay's father, Jeff Kerley, spoke with Jay's son and stepson by his side.
"I'm sure that the situation Jay found himself in Monday, he would have expected his guys (and gals) to show up, and they did," Jeff Kerley said. "They responded to what I assume they already knew was a horrible accident. They came to make sure that everyone made it home safe. I'm sure they arrived not knowing that one of their own was there. I'm also sure when they recognized the truck, their heart sank. Then they were pulling it together and back to it because that's who they are. That's who Jay is. They did all they could. Two lives rescued. They were too late for Jay. The first responder had already been there. I'm sure when Jay opened his eyes, he was expecting to see one of his own, but it wasn't. I know that my son Jay is with Jesus. I do not weep for him, but for us."
Jeff Kerley said his son was at a good place. He had just fallen in love and married his wife. They were starting a life together and raising their two boys.
"I was talking to one of my best friends this week and said I'll never see him again," Jeff Kerley said. "He corrected me and said, 'Yes, you will.' He was right. Jesus has made that possible. He will not come to me. I will go to him. And we will be with Jesus."
After Jay's father concluded, Norris again spoke to those in attendance. Norris spoke about 1 Corinthians 15, which is on the resurrection of Christ. After speaking about that verse and what it meant, Norris ended with a prayer.
“Let's live our lives in offering for those who are outside and have heard this message so many times," Norris said. "Show them the goodness of Jesus and the call of the gospel. It is a humble honor to thank you for Jay Kerley and his family and his legacy. In Jesus' name, I pray."
After Norris, Cove Creek Fire Department Chief Steve Marks presented Jay's son a fire helmet. Marks told Jay's son that he hoped the helmet brought him "hope to you knowing of Jay’s service and knowing of Jay’s love of Jesus."
Next, members of the Watauga County Firefighters Association presented Jay’s helmet to the family. The American flag was then presented to the family.
The Celebration of Life was then concluded with a closing prayer and the singing of “Amazing Grace.”
Flowers are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a scholarship fund for Jay's son and stepson may be made at Hunters Heroes, www.huntersheroes2013.com.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kerley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
