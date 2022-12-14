Greene and Jackson

Greene and Jackson are presented the Watauga County Schools Servant’s Heart Award by Scott Elliott during the School Board’s December meeting.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — During its December meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education presented a Servant’s Heart Award to Boone Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson and AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene for the pair’s service to the school system over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award is presented by the board to any teacher, student, staff or community member who goes above and beyond their regular duties and shows exemplary service to Watauga County Schools.

Reelected members sworn in, community members recognized at Board of Education meeting

