BOONE — During its December meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education presented a Servant’s Heart Award to Boone Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson and AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene for the pair’s service to the school system over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award is presented by the board to any teacher, student, staff or community member who goes above and beyond their regular duties and shows exemplary service to Watauga County Schools.
Superintendent Scott Elliott presented the award on behalf of the board and thanked the two for their skilled and professional leadership.
“These two individuals used their tremendous skills — whether that be in the area of science and health, or in communication and collaboration building — they used their perspectives as parents and professionals, and their influence in both their personal and professional capacities. Because of the trust they built throughout the community — and because of their personal integrity, which is above reproach — their service was a huge asset to our schools in a difficult time,” Elliott said.
While the community faced the pandemic, Elliott said Greene lent her expertise to the School Board's decision making at a time when the public turned to the school system for reassurance and factual, informed decision making. Jackson, Elliott said, offered his expertise in communication and created a whole new platform and outlet for keeping people informed and connected to the leaders and decisions that held the community together.
“One of them helped us to make healthy decisions, and the other reminded us that together we can Keep Boone and Watauga County Healthy,” Elliott said. “We can see now the ways in which our schools and community have weathered the pandemic by working together and staying focused on our students.”
