BOONE — An investigation is ongoing after one person was shot and killed on Blowing Rock Road near Bojangles Friday afternoon. 

On Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m., officers with the Boone Police Department responded to the area of Blowing Rock Road for a reported shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to Boone Police.

  

