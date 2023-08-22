Boone Police logo web

BOONE — A 19-year-old remains in the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Blowing Rock Road on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 17, at 8:51 p.m, officers with the Boone Police Department responded to the area of Blowing Rock Road for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The 19-year-old male pedestrian attempted to cross the traffic lanes of Blowing Rock Road near the intersection of Hwy 105. A 2013 Ford Escape struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Johnson City, Tennessee, by helicopter. The male remains in the care of the Johnson City Medical Center.

  

