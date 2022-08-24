WATAUGA — Members of AppHealthCare, Watauga County law enforcement Assisted Diversion, High Country United Church of Christ, Club 12 and several local psychotherapists are partnering to offer overdose reversal trainings and a remembrance event for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Tables will be set up at various locations in Boone where Naloxone Overdose Reversal training, harm reduction and recovery information, and free Narcan and fentanyl test strips will be available. These resources will be offered at F.A.R.M. Cafe, Hatchet Coffee and Regear Outdoors from 1 to 4 p.m. They will also be available Lily’s Snack Bar from 3 to 5 p.m., Boone Mall from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m and at the green space of the Poplar Grove Connector from 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Peer Support Specialists and other professionals from AppHealthCare, members of Watauga L.E.A.D. and NCDHHS/CDC will lead the trainings.
“The most immediate goal is to save lives,” Mary McKinney, a planner of the events, said. “It’s important for people to have information about Narcan and be able to recognize when an overdose is happening so that people really will not die from a preventable death. We wanted to expand the events this year to include even more information about harm reduction to acknowledge the dignity and humanity of people who struggle with substance use disorders, even while they’re still struggling, for them to have improved lives.”
McKinney said her personal drive to help coordinate these events was due to personally experiencing loss due to substance abuse disorder and overdose while also witnessing people lose loved ones due to the same.
A Remembrance Event will take place at 7 p.m. in front of the social services building. Screen printed images by Andi Gelsthrope will be featured in the interactive art installation that will remain open throughout September for Recovery Month. The installation were created by psychotherapists Gelsthrope, Lexie Danner and Mary McKinney and App State Marriage and Family Therapy student Shawn Pressley.
Gelsthrope’s “My Loved One,” “You are Not Alone” and “Lament” all feature themes of mourning, honoring, harm reduction and recovery as anchor images. The imagery will hang at the installation. Three versions of laminated take-away cards will be available to guests.
There will be an altar and seating area to allow people the opportunity to remember lost loved ones as well as an opportunity to write messages to — or about — those lost to overdose and the shared grief of many members of the community.
Attorney and psychologist John Baley, a person whose life was saved after overdoses and who has lost many people to substance abuse disorders, will share his lived experiences and offer a blessing. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil walk.
McKinney said another intention of the events are to reduce the stigma associated with those experiencing addiction.
“Shattering stigma is one of the most important things we can do. Across the board related to mental health needs — which includes substance use disorders — stigma kills people plain and simple,” McKinney said. “People don’t seek services, people don’t seek support because of stigma. And people don’t offer support because of stigma. Having open conversations and discussions of all mental health needs, including substance use disorders, treating all of those conversations just with the same kind of care, love, respect and passion that we do for illnesses like cancer, that’s what makes sense.”
For more information about the events taking place for International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery Month, contact Mary McKinney at endoverdoseinwatauga@gmail.com.
