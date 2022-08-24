WATAUGA — Members of AppHealthCare, Watauga County law enforcement Assisted Diversion, High Country United Church of Christ, Club 12 and several local psychotherapists are partnering to offer overdose reversal trainings and a remembrance event for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Tables will be set up at various locations in Boone where Naloxone Overdose Reversal training, harm reduction and recovery information, and free Narcan and fentanyl test strips will be available. These resources will be offered at F.A.R.M. Cafe, Hatchet Coffee and Regear Outdoors from 1 to 4 p.m. They will also be available Lily’s Snack Bar from 3 to 5 p.m., Boone Mall from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m and at the green space of the Poplar Grove Connector from 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

