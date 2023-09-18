Seven Devils helicopter landing

A helicopter lands in the Seven Devils Town Hall parking lot to transport an injured police officer to the hospital. 

 Photo submitted

SEVEN DEVILS — A Seven Devils police officer who was injured Friday, Sept. 15, was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. 

Seven Devils Police Chief Johnathan Harris said that the officer was working an accident involving a car with two back wheels off an embankment. While the officer looked around the car to see if it was secure, he moved up above it, and the rocks he was standing on collapsed, causing him to fall down the embankment.

  

