BEECH MOUNTAIN – The town of Beech Mountain held its monthly town council meeting on Tuesday, April 12, with agenda items focusing on infrastructure for the town.
Four agenda items were approved regarding authorization for the town to go to the state for funding and grant money in the NC DEQ Funding for Wastewater Assessment Project, along with Commercial Water/Sewer Rate Correction, NC DEQ Funding for 2022 Drinking Water Improvement Project, and the NC DEQ Funding for 2022 Wastewater Improvement Project.
Town Manager Robert Pudney updated the council on the solid waste improvement project, with Pudney revealing, “We have been steady on solid waste reduction,” noting a positive trend in reduction.
Pudney also noted that an in-house study of future town resources will be introduced, involving key town divisions like the planning department and public works. The purpose of the study is to collect data and review trends related to water, solid waste, sewage, roadways, public safety and other town resources.
With residential concerns over water and other finite resources, the study will be used to better understand the genuine data that is reflected by citizens, visitors and integral resources for the town.
The Town of Beech Mountain will honor the one-year anniversary of fallen Watauga County officers Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox by pledging to light a blue bulb to mourn the loss of the two men in the line of duty.
May 14 will mark the beginning of the new EMS unit response for Beech Mountain. Pudney noted that Avery County has not agreed to the joint contract with Watauga at this time, and the town will utilize a hybrid system for response dispatch.
“It became an objective to not wait any longer. We will continue to encourage Avery County to sign the agreement,” Pudney stated, noting that while the hybrid system will be an improvement, it is not perfect.
On Aug. 6, a farmer’s market will take place at the new town parking lot after gaining momentum throughout the community. A discussion will also occur about potentially waving parking fees for town events in the future.
