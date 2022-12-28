Bennett Larsen and Kathleen Rowell.JPG

Bennet Larsen and Kathleen Rowell have worked together to ensure the “spirit” of the toy store will remain the same after the transition of ownership.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BLOWING ROCK — Beloved community staple The Incredible Toy Company will have a change in ownership, but not “spirit,” in early January.

After owning the business for 30 years, Kathleen Rowell will “pass the torch from one local family to another” when she sells the business to Blowing Rock resident Bennett Larsen.

Incredible Toy Company 2

The Incredible Toy Company in Blowing Rock has traditional toys and games from puzzles to stuffed animals.
Abigail Lee (2) Jack Hasteadt (3).JPG

Abigail Lee and Jack Hasteadt will maintain their positions at the Incredible Toy Company and assist the new owner in the transition.

