BLOWING ROCK — Beloved community staple The Incredible Toy Company will have a change in ownership, but not “spirit,” in early January.
After owning the business for 30 years, Kathleen Rowell will “pass the torch from one local family to another” when she sells the business to Blowing Rock resident Bennett Larsen.
Kathleen opened the Incredible Toy Company in 1993 after 11 years with Mast General Store. While raising her three sons, Kathleen said there was nowhere to purchase high-quality toys without going off the mountain.
Having worked in retail for more than a decade, she said she began doing research and surveys. Kathleen would go to the Boone Mall asking shoppers if they would go to a toy store and if they would pay more for unique, higher-quality products.
With promising results, Kathleen said she started her business with the help of her family in the building two doors down from the current location. When the location at 3411 US Hwy 321 South became available in 1995, she said she jumped at the opportunity to move.
“I’ve always had the philosophy if you want to do something, you just start at step one,” Kathleen said. “If you get somewhere down the line and get blocked, then maybe it’s not meant to be, but you’re not going to ever go abroad or travel or start something new if you just don’t start with step one.”
Kathleen said her priorities have remained the same over the years. In addition to her commitment to selling high-quality and educational toys that were not commonly sold at large retail stores, she said she has never sold toy guns or Barbie Dolls as she does not agree with the messages they send to children.
This is a belief of soon-to-be new owner Bennett who also plans to maintain these values when taking over ordering products and filling the store shelves.
“My son is 13 now so he’s a little past the toy age, but all throughout those years, I was trying to find things that were not gendered,” Bennett said. “It was either ‘Mommy’s Little Princess’ or ‘Daddy’s Little Monster,’ and I felt my son was neither of those things, so you’re kind of limited in what you can find. And the guns thing — I’ve taken gun safety in my life and the first thing they tell you is a gun is not a toy, so why on earth would you give a toy gun to a child?”
Kathleen and her husband built their house in Valle Crucis in 1980 and have remained in the High Country ever since. In the 30 years of owning her business, Kathleen has supported soccer teams, schools and the Valle Crucis Park, which is “near and dear” to her heart.
Kathleen said she has built a community through running the toy store and is retiring with hopes to travel and spend time with her four grandchildren while still keeping her roots in the area. She said she wanted to sell the business to a local who would live and work in the area and maintain the community she built over the years.
Bennett has lived in Blowing Rock for nearly a decade with his family. After years of working in restaurants in California and New York, Bennett was a server at a Westglow restaurant before transitioning to a wine sale representative position where he met the owner of Vines on Sunset who he helped transition into a larger space.
Having many of the same values regarding toy quality and type, and a commitment to the community of the High Country, Bennett said he is not coming in to change the business in any large ways.
“It’s important to me that I live up to what Kathleen has been doing more than anything else,” Bennett said. “I already knew this place well enough to know — though I didn’t know Kathleen at the time — that my philosophy jives with this place anyway. When we started moving into the possibility of buying it, I knew I wouldn’t need to change much, I’d just like to make some of it my own.”
Bennett has created a new logo and plans to close the store for a few days following closing on the sale to repaint and move some things around, which he said his wife will “reign supreme” in designing. In addition to some cosmetic changes, Bennett said he will computerize Kathleen’s filing cabinet and printed checks system.
He said shoppers will likely not notice too much of a difference in their experience. He said he is interested in starting a story and music time for young children to incorporate more community-based interactive experiences.
“I’m excited to be part of the community,” Bennet said. “I have been for a while ... but I want to be one of those people I’ve been working for. I want to be one of the pillars around here.”
Bennett said he is also excited to be his own boss and have more creative freedom in the workspace. He said he will keep all of the staff and will rely on the knowledge of long-time employees Abigail Lee and Jack Hasteadt, who have been with the company for two and three years.
The store will be closed Jan. 1 to 5 for the sale closing and renovations. Bennett said he will maintain the company’s current hours when resuming operations on Jan. 6. The business will remain open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May through December.
For more information, visit www.incredibletoycompany.com, call (828) 264-1233 or email itc@incredibletoycomapny.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.