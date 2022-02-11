The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Watauga and Ashe counties from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
NWS stated that there is increased fire danger from noon to 6 p.m.
A dry airmass, breezy conditions and low fuel moistures together will produce an increased fire danger threat this afternoon, according to NWS.
Relative humidity values will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s, while wind gusts will range between 15 and 30 mph and fuel moistures will drop below 7%.
NWS states community members should refer to their local burn permitting authorities on whether they can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
