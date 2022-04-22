BOONE — Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum have announced a series of concerts in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, in partnership with the Watauga Arts Council.
Concerts in the Garden will run from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m. to allow time to enjoy the garden and shop.
Each program will feature local art & craft vendors curated by the Watauga Arts Council along with beer, wine, food offerings, walking tours, garden history and live music.
Concerts will be on the following dates:
- Saturday, June 4 – The Allen Boys
- Sunday, July 17 – Todd Wright Quartet
- Sunday, August 28 – Tray Wellington Band
- Sunday, September 18 – Junaluska Gospel Choir
Tickets are $10 for Mountain Home Music and BRAHM members and children under 13. Tickets are $15 for the public and are available via blowingrockmuseum.org. Patrons should bring a blanket or folding chair. The Gardens do not permit dogs. If the forecast looks like rain the event will take place at BRAHM, this decision will be made no later than 48 hours prior to the event and ticket holders will be notified at that time. To learn more about this concert series, to vend, or volunteer, visit watauga-arts.org/concerts-in-the-gardens.
The Daniel Boone Native Gardens contain a collection of more than 200 varieties of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers.
“The Daniel Boone Native Gardens will provide a stunning backdrop for the concert series, and the museum and Mountain Home Music are grateful to the Watauga Arts Council for their partnership and for providing a diverse mix of talented local artists as well as for their coordination of food and beverage vendors for the series," said Willard Watson, program and outreach director for BRAHAM.
These concerts were funded with Grassroots Grants administered by the Watauga County Arts council, a designated county partner of the NC Arts Council. Additional funding provided through the Watauga Economic Development Commission. Many thanks to NC arts and Watauga EDC for their support of the arts.
