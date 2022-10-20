BANNER ELK — The inaugural Robbins Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Elk River Club on Monday, Sept. 19.

For 48 years, Watauga Medical Center and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation have presented this tournament in memory of Grover C. Robbins, Jr. He and his two brothers, Harry and Spencer, were visionaries in development. Their dreams turned reality include Tweetsie Railroad, Hound Ears Club, Beech Mountain, the Land of Oz, Linville Land Harbor, Goldrush Junction (today’s Dollywood) and Elk River Club. Over the years, these brothers had a huge impact on their community and beyond.

