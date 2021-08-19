WATAUGA — With the infusion of a $50,000 grant from the North Carolina Collaborative for Strong Latinx communities, the Immigrant Justice Coalition is starting the process of becoming a nonprofit.
The $50,000 grant will be given to the organization over a two-year period with the first half having gone to the organization earlier this year.
“We decided to dedicate the bulk of that to our strategic planning process,” said IJC co-chair Sarah Donovan. “Our organization has been active for a number of years now. Everything we’ve done (has been) with a volunteer workforce. We really have grown to the capacity that we need someone who’s dedicating their time, at least part time, to the goals of this organization.”
The IJC was started several years ago as a subcommittee of the Watauga County NAACP and has 19 active members, nine of whom are Latinx immigrants, according to the group’s Facebook page.
At its Aug. 11 meeting, Donovan said the group decided its mission would would revolve around educating, supporting and advocating for the immigrant community.
To help accomplish this mission, Donovan said the organization decided to evaluate their objectives and better define what they do with the ultimate goal of applying to become a 501c3 nonprofit.
With that in mind, the group hired Sandra Diaz to consult with IJC to help them go through a strategic planning process, which Diaz said all nonprofits tend to go through.
“It helps you kind of take a step back from your daily grind of just doing the things that need to be done and kind of looking at the big picture to see, are you really doing what you intend to do?” Diaz said. “Are you holding space for what you want to be doing with a group?”
Diaz has worked with other organizations in the past to help them go through the process of becoming a nonprofit. Diaz is also culturally sensitive to the immigrant community and speaks Spanish as her family is from South America. The meetings are all bilingual.
Donovan said the group is trying to focus on the values that have dictated the group’s activities in the past. For example, Donovan said the group is looking to hone in on why they do certain activities, what are the goals behind their actions and how are they trying to support the immigrant community?
During the last few months, Donovan said the group has met multiple times with Diaz to go over these goals and brainstorm what the next steps are for the organization, which is funded by the grant.
“It’s kind of a balance,” Diaz said. “You want to be responsive to the community, but you also want to know what the framework that you’re working within is.”
When Donovan got the email saying they got the $50,000 grant, she said she cried.
“This is a pretty substantial achievement for us,” Donovan said. “It was very exciting.”
Along with hiring Diaz as a consultant, the group hired four youth fellows this past summer who were personally immigration affected through their family. That group worked together with an adviser and Diaz to create a survey that asked questions around the immigrant community. The survey was distributed to about 80 families in the community.
“It gives us a really good idea of what the experience of the immigrant community has been like,” Donovan said. “Then our goal is to reach out to people based on that feedback that they’re giving to us.”
During the past year, IJC has been part of multiple efforts to help the immigrant community. One of its organizing efforts centered around redistributing money to those in the immigrant community who were not getting stimulus checks from the government.
Donovan said more than $30,000 was raised that was then redistributed to 80 requests from families with needs.
The group had also created a scholarship fund that gave out five scholarships last year. The scholarships range from $500 to $3,500 with the goal for recipients to further their education.
In September, the group is hosting evening digital literacy classes in Spanish.
Overall, Donovan said she is excited the grassroots organization is bringing in funding to do the work they have set out to do.
“We’ve just had a really remarkable group of dedicated people working on this organization for all of these years,” Donovan said. “We’ve really had to commit a lot of time and resources and energy to this process. I’m just super grateful for that commitment, the dedication that people have shown.”
To learn more about the group, visit tinyurl.com/mxu623zw or email ijcboonenc@gmail.com.
