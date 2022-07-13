WATAUGA — Identification is not only used to access resources, but also to keep communities safe and with that in mind, the Immigrant Justice Coalition knows there is a need for photo ID access for immigrants in the community.
On Saturday, July 9, the Immigrant Justice Coalition collaborated with FaithAction to host a photo ID drive where about 20 individuals registered for identifications cards at Boone United Methodist Church. The intention of the event was to increase safety measures in the community while broadening resource options for those unable to obtain a government issued ID.
FaithAction is an organization based in Greensboro that serves immigrants through a variety of means and focuses on building community connections to increase safety and quality of life for those without documentation. They provide supplies and staff necessary to host ID drives across the state and have worked with the Immigrant Justice Coalition two times a year since 2017.
The IDs are not government issued and do not act as a driver’s license. All FaithAction cards include a photo, legal name, address and bar code. The Immigrant Justice Coalition have built connections in the community to provide benefits to FaithAction ID holders.
The police and sheriff’s departments in Watauga County also help support the ID program as a way to increase safety for everyone in the community. Providing a photo ID when interacting with law enforcement officers can decrease the need for them to go through databases and allows for faster and more accurate process.
“The idea is to create a safer community for everybody and having conversations with the police and sheriff’s department keeps people safe while also helping our immigrant neighbors to be less scared of law enforcement,” said Immigrant Justice Coalition Volunteer Anneliese María Thomae Elías. “Boone Police has done a great job about always being at our events and having conversations with people.”
FaithAction IDs can also be used by caregivers to enter Watauga County Schools and as a secondary identification at LifeStore Bank to open an account.
FaithAction IDs must be renewed every year and require proof of address and identity. Required documentation must be agreed upon by local law enforcement partners. Prior to receiving their ID, individuals must watch an information video about the benefits and limitations of the card.
Representatives from OASIS, Hunger and Health Coalition, Down Home NC, High Country Community Health, Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office attended the event to engage in dialogue about community resources.
Thomae Elías said she is worried about changing policies like the NC Senate Bill 101, which she said could have undone the progress the Immigrant Justice Coalition has made in creating open communication between law enforcement and immigrants in the community.
The bill, submitted to Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1, would have required law enforcement officers to inform Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the United States Department of Homeland Security when an individual in custody for certain offenses has an undetermined legal residency or United State citizenship status. Cooper vetoed the bill on July 11.
“The idea is creating a safer community but it actually just creates more fear and unsafe communities whereas when law enforcement know people in the community and you have an identification for them, I think that’s what creates a safer community for everybody,” said Thomae Elías.
More information on the Immigrant Justice Coalition can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/justiciaparainmigrantes/about/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.