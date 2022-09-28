HIGH COUNTRY — Hurricane Ian remnants will start affecting the High Country area on Friday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Blacksburg, Virginia, said rain will be heavy at times on Friday night, but especially on Saturday during the day. Scattered shower activity is predicted to continue through Sunday and Monday as the system moves out.
From Friday to Monday, Taylor said the area could see upwards of 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with localized pockets of 6 to 8 inches. Taylor said localized flooding is possible.
"If you see high water, turn around, don't drown," Taylor said.
Taylor said that drier air coming in from the North may suppress rainfall totals a little, but in general they are forecasting 3 to 5 inches.
Sustain wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph are forecast to start Friday evening with high gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher gusts of wind will be seen on the ridges.
Breezy conditions, Taylor said, will not only last Friday and Saturday, but will continue into the beginning of the week as the system pulls away.
Hurricane Ian made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 150 winds at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Taylor said Hurricane Ian is a major concern for the Florida area and currently remains a minor concern for the High Country area.
Taylor still recommends people stay tuned to the forecast as it is evolving and could change "a little bit."
For the most up-to-date information on the forecast for the Watauga area, visit www.weather.gov/rnk/.
