Hurricane Ian Predictions

The 2 p.m. storm update on Sept. 28 from the National Weather Service. 

 Graphic Courtesy National Weather Service

HIGH COUNTRY — Hurricane Ian remnants will start affecting the High Country area on Friday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. 

Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Blacksburg, Virginia, said rain will be heavy at times on Friday night, but especially on Saturday during the day. Scattered shower activity is predicted to continue through Sunday and Monday as the system moves out. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.