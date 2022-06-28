WATAUGA — The Hunger and Health Coalition is adapting to rise in grocery and gas prices while seeing an increase in clients.
HHC Director of Communications Jenn Bass said the organization had to remain adaptable throughout the pandemic — offering a drive-thru system, being creative with fundraising and trying to predict changes within their supply chain. She said there seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel when rent, grocery and gas prices increased unexpectedly.
“Now it feels like we just ran a marathon and got to the finish line and someone was like, ‘Alright, now you turn around,’” said Bass. “We’ve entered this period of extreme inflation with groceries and gas prices and that’s different for us because it is impacting literally everyone. With COVID, you could miss it if you were lucky — like working from home, staying healthy — but we all have to go to the grocery store and we all have to put gas in our car.”
According to the USDA Economic Research Service, the Consumer Price Index — which measures economy-wide inflation — inflation increased by 0.6% from March to April before seasonal adjustment, which is an 8.3% increase from April 2021. The CPI for all food increased 1% from March to April with food prices 9.4% higher than April 2021. Between 1913 and 2022, the average rate of food increase each year was 3.16%.
The level of food price increase varies depending on if the food was purchased from grocery stores and supermarkets or restaurants. Grocery store prices have increased 1.3% from March to April, which is 10.8% higher than April of 2021. Restaurant food prices have increased 0.6% in April which is 7.2% higher than April of last year, according to the USDA.
“Food price increases are expected to be above the increases observed in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between seven and eight percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between six and seven percent. Price increases for food-away-from-home are expected to exceed historical averages and the inflation rate in 2021,” according to the USDA Food Price Outlook Summary of Findings.
Bass said that the situation within the community “feels dire.” She said she has spoken with clients deciding between putting gas in their car to go to the doctor or feeding their family.
“When people go to the grocery store and buy food, Hunger and Health is buying the same food. We feel that pinch as well, we’re not exempt from that,” said Bass. “We need the community’s help now more than ever. We’re still able to purchase $5 of food with every $1 donated, but that can change. Costs are rising every day and with gas at $5 on average a gallon, all we can do is continue to adapt and try to plan ahead as much as we can.”
Though there was a 0.2% decrease in beef, veal, fresh vegetables, sugar and sweets prices, all other aggregate food categories increased between March and April. Meat increased 0.7%, with meats, poultry and fish prices predicted to increase between 6.5 and 7.5% this year, according to the USDA.
The price of eggs increased 10.3% in March and April, with poultry prices expected to increase about 9% and eggs are anticipated to be 20% more expensive by the end of this year. The USDA cites the ongoing outbreak of avian influenza reducing egg production as the reason for this heightened inflation rate.
Dairy prices increased 2.4% in April and is expected to increase 7.5% this year due to an increase in dairy consumption. In 2022 compared with 2021, fats and oil prices are predicted to increase by 10.5%, fresh fruit prices 9%, cereal and bakery product prices 7.5%, nonalcoholic beverage prices 7.5% and other food prices between 7.5 and 8.5%, according to the USDA.
Since March of this year, HHC has added 72 families as clients who average four people a family. With nearly 300 more clients and the rise in food prices, the organization’s food budget has increased by 6%.
“We have noticed people who haven’t come in 10 years coming back, and we’ve also noticed people that we’ve never seen before walking up to our door, like professors at App State or people who work at the hospital,” said Bass. “People that wouldn’t typically come to our doors are starting to come to our doors and food insecurity doesn’t discriminate, and neither does inflation.”
Outside of their food services, HHC offers a variety of resources including nutrition education and mobile deliveries. Both online and in their office, individuals can receive information on building a healthy diet on a budget. Bass encourages anyone to come to the organization with any questions to see how they can be supported. To meet a need during the pandemic, HHC began offering mobile delivery of food to those struggling to find safe transportation. Volunteers are continuing to provide this service with rising gas prices and have made 2,856 mobile deliveries since early 2020.
Bass said she has noticed emotional changes in many of their clients as well. She said she sees the value of the organization’s work with each person who receives food.
“When people drive up to our doors, they look defeated, and I completely understand. Going through two years of COVID and trying to weather that storm and then somewhat making it out and now to be hit with gas and groceries prices the way they are — it just feels like getting kicked when you’re down and you can see it on their faces,” said Bass. “The reason why I keep showing up to work everyday is because when you go out and you hand them the food and all the beautiful stuff that they get that they would not ordinarily afford, they just light up and are so thankful.”
Bass said the community has been “incredible” in finding creative ways to support the nonprofits mission since the start of the pandemic. From fundraising events to matching campaigns, Bass said the community has stepped-up to help their neighbors in need.
Bass said, now more than ever, a little kindness will go a long way.
“Show grace as much as you can and be kind to one another. We’re all feeling this and we’re all just doing our best,” said Bass. A smile and a ‘Hey, how are you?’ can go a long way. I know it’s cliche, but seriously, we all need to lean on each other right now.”
For more information on Hunger and Health Coalition, visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
On the business side, Boone Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson said prices are going up as transportation and material costs go up.
“I would urge people to consider that as they’re moving about the community that the same challenges that we are seeing as individuals are being seen by businesses as well,” Jackson said. “Hopefully we’ll see some relief in that as the summer goes on. But but certainly in the short term, it means likely higher prices and in some cases.”
Jackson said the inflation the country is seeing is caused by so many forces that any change in any one of those forces could mean a change for the better
“I think you’re hoping that we have that we get a couple of breaks along the way,” Jackson said.
High Country businesses rely heavily on tourism and Jackson said this year the tourists are a little different than what the area would have seen two or three summers ago.
“I think you’re going to see a lot more people stay closer to home this year,” Jackson said. “We are still a reasonable option for people that that are trying to try to do it on a tank of gas and maybe because of that, are able to extend their stay a little bit longer.”
As far as tourism volume, Jackson said he hasn’t noticed much of a difference.
“One thing that I have talked to a couple of businesses about is that the pandemic forced them to improve their efficiency,” Jackson said.
He said businesses — who are struggling to hire still — have made their business operations move fairly smoothly with less staff.
With inflation, Jackson said it’s key to pay attention.
“I think it’s important to keep your eye on this for the inevitable changes that will occur, whether inflation continues to go up or go down,” Jackson said. “I think this is one of those things that you don’t want to just put away and not pay attention to because it happens to be bad news right now. I think it’s important that people continue to get good information from reliable sources.
“Folks should keep in mind that what they are experiencing, businesses are experiencing too. There is no business in this community that wants to raise prices, or wants to alter their operations because of what is is facing them with this inflation and potentially an impending recession. Practice patience. Prioritize your local spending and know that we can be a resilient community.”
Moss Brennan contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.