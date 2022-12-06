WATAUGA — The Hunger and Health Coalition is in need of volunteers for the month of December to help community members in need enjoy their holiday season.
HHC Acting Executive Director and Director of Communications Jenn Bass said December is always a very busy month for the nonprofit. She said there is typically a growth in client numbers during the holiday season, and with the rising food prices over the past year, numbers have increased exponentially.
Despite the busy season, Bass said the organization prioritizes staff visiting with their loved ones over the holidays. She said while HHC “loves for staff to be able to go and visit their families,” they need to also prioritize continuing their mission and distributing food. To do this, the organization is seeking additional volunteers.
Bass said volunteers willing to help out for any number of hours any business day in December will be greatly appreciated, though Dec. 21, 22, 27 and 28 are days with the most need. Volunteer groups are split into two sections — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — but Bass said anyone is able to come any time they are available during HHC’s business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bass said volunteers help with a variety of jobs while at HHC, including food distribution, stocking shelves, unloading food, packing boxes, greeting clients, preparing meals, organizing and cleaning. Many volunteers come with friends, coworkers, colleagues and family members, which Bass said can make helping out “extra fun.”
“I see it all the times with the groups that come in, especially in our Food Recovery Kitchen. They have so much fun,” Bass said. “We got music playing, people having a really good time and we’re a fun group to be around anyway. We do have a mission at the end of the day but we still laugh, we still joke around — we’re a fun bunch to be around. If you come with your family or your friends, we’re gonna make it a really fun time, I can promise you that.”
In addition to a need for volunteers, Bass said the organization is looking for individuals to participate in their Sharing Tree Program.
Each year, the Sharing Tree Program allows HHC to buy presents for children and senior loved ones of clients for the holidays.
“The holidays are a really hard time for our neighbors so the Sharing Tree Program allows for local residents and community members to donate specifically for that program and our clients sing up their children,” Bass said. “We’re able to go and purchase the gifts and then the clients will come in, grab the gifts and they’re able to put them under the tree for their loved ones.”
Last year, the Sharing Tree Program provided gifts for 262 children and 93 seniors.
