WATAUGA — The Hunger and Health Coalition is in need of volunteers for the month of December to help community members in need enjoy their holiday season.

HHC Acting Executive Director and Director of Communications Jenn Bass said December is always a very busy month for the nonprofit. She said there is typically a growth in client numbers during the holiday season, and with the rising food prices over the past year, numbers have increased exponentially.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.