VALLE CRUCIS — The Hunger and Health Coalition is once again assisting at the annual Blood Sweat and Gears cycling event in the Valle Crucis community, and needs volunteers to help. For more general information about BSG, visit www.bloodsweatandgears.org.
Blood Sweat and Gears takes place on Saturday, June 25. The volunteer opportunity is broken up into two shifts: the first shift is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the second shift is from 12:30 p.m. til the end of the event. The event tentatively would end at 4 p.m. but could end as early as 3 p.m.
Volunteers will be helping at the Post Ride Food Tent at Valle Crucis Community Park, located at 2892 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. Tasks could include putting cloths on tables, setting up a buffet line, hanging vendor banners, filling beverage troughs with drinks and ice, assisting with table service and beverage and food service.
Hunger and Health will need at least 20 volunteers to help out with the event with about 10 people per shift. Families are welcome, but children will need to be supervised by an adult.
For more information about volunteering at this event on behalf of the Hunger and Health Coalition, email Volunteer Coordinator Kayla Lasure at volunteeringhhc@gmail.com.
