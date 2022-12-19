WATAUGA — With the holiday season in full swing, the Watauga County Humane Society recommends taking several steps before adopting a pet on someone else’s behalf during the gift-giving season.
Humane Society Director of Operations Ashlee Yepez said pet owners need to be prepared for the responsibility and commitment of adopting an animal.
“Adopting an animal is a life-long commitment, so we make every effort to work with potential adopters to find the companion that best suits them and their lifestyle,” Yepez said. “When animals are adopted and gifted, it can mean that animals are placed into homes that are not best suited for them or for the recipient. This also sends the message that animals are disposable.”
According to the veterinarian charity PDSA, dogs live an average of five to 14 years, depending on size and breed; cats live an average of 14 to 20 years; and commonly adopted species of rabbits live an average of seven to 10 years.
Yepez said bringing a pet into a home requires preparation that someone being gifted a pet likely would not have done. She said this can lead to stressful home environments and animals being returned to shelters without notice.
“This puts stress on animal organizations and the staff who then have to accommodate the sudden increase in owner surrenders and returns in addition to stray animals,” Yepez said.
While animals returned to shelters are not “looked at negatively,” Yepez said it can be more difficult for these pets to be adopted.
For example, she said puppies and kittens typically get adopted quicker and when animals are brought back to shelters at an older age, they tend to have stay in the shelter longer.
“Homes that are not prepared to commit to pet-parenthood miss out on the opportunity to provide their new companions with the transition and training needed, which can lead to behavioral issues that make it more difficult for returned pets to find their next home quickly,” Yepez said. “This especially applies to puppies and dogs with training needs.”
Yepez said it is best not to assume someone wants a pet without talking with them first. She said pet parents need to be mentally, physically and financially prepared for the responsibility.
“If you find that your friend or family member is talking about adopting a furry companion, instead of jumping to adopt a pet for them, consider offering to join them in their search and helping pay the adoption fee,” Yepez said. “It can be a fun and fulfilling experience joining them at the adoption center, helping them with their perfect companion and becoming a part of the adoption process.”
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals stated that people should ensure several things before gifting a pet. The organization recommends adoptions from trusted ethical sources and only gifting pets to those who have expressed “sustained interest,” a suitable lifestyle to care for an animal and if gifting to a child, parents that are “ready and eager” to be pet owners.
