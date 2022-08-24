WATAUGA — The Watauga Humane Society is reaching capacity as the need to surrender stray and owned dogs in Watauga and surrounding counties remains high.
As of Aug. 20, the shelter had 180 animals in its care.
Director of operations and animal welfare at the humane society, Ashlee Yepez, said the shelter is focusing on managing the flow of incoming animals based on the flow of outgoing animals.
“We do this through pet parent consultation, which helps find solutions to keep pets in their homes, and by guiding finders to post found strays on local sites such as the Facebook group Watauga County NC Pets Lost & Found,” Yepez said. “When the need for housing animals exceeds the space available, like what we are currently experiencing, we run adoption specials, put out pleas for fosters, work with other rescues to transfer animals out, and have finders foster stray pets when available.”
The shelter is currently running a dog adoption special with fees of $25 until the end of the month.
Even with the shelter reaching capacity, Yepez said they do everything they can to maintain their no-kill mission.
“We increased our live release rate to 94% in 2017 and have continued to maintain and exceed that rate annually since then,” Yepez said. “Regressing is not an option for us, the community, or the animals.”
One of the critical ways the community can help is to spay and neuter their pets, which could save “countless lives.”
“One unspayed cat or dog, and their descendants, can produce hundreds and thousands more in just a few short years,” Yepez said. “So spay/neuter your pets, adopt or foster a homeless animal, volunteer your time to care for them, and donate to support our life-saving mission.”
During May through November – which Yepez said are the highest intake months — the shelter needs fosters, adopters, volunteers and supplies “more than ever.”
If community members are interested in helping, they can stop by and visit the adoption center Tuesday through Saturday between 12:30 and 5 p.m. to talk with staff.
“We are so thankful for our community members who have been and continue to be supportive in every way, especially during trying times,” Yepez said.
A wish list of supplies the shelter needs can be found at www.wataugahumane.org/wishlist.
