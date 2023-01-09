BOONE — The town of Boone Human Relations Commission held its first ever meeting on Jan. 4 at the Town Council Chambers.
The newly created commission is intended to "promote and improve human relations and equity among all citizens in the town." The commission will work the the State Human Relations Commission, town council and community partners to encourage and ensure equity and diversity throughout the town.
With town council liaisons Todd Carter and Virginia Roseman, members will meet to discuss and identify issues of discrimination within the community and assist advocacy, education and policy recommendations to combat it.
The role of the Human Relations Commission will be further defined after the Boone Town Council votes to accept or reject a new nondiscrimination ordinance at its Jan. 11 town council meeting.
If adopted, the ordinance would "prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, pregnancy, marital or familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, National Guard or veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age or disability in public accommodations, housing and employment."
If adopted, the ordinance will go into effect on June 1 and will be enforced through the Human Relations Commission or "action for injunctive relief" brought by the town.
In addition to investigating voluntary conciliation efforts, the commission is intended to serve as a transitionary resource to the community if the ordinance is passed.
Outside of matters related to the ordinance, the Human Relations Commission will be tasked with educating and encouraging individuals, agencies and businesses to adopt equity principles.
At the Jan. 4 meeting, the present members elected Clinical Counselor Emily Brewer to chair, App State Student Body Vice President Zannah Kukral to vice chair and Down Home NC Volunteer Dana Bango to secretary.
Other members of the commission currently include Hunger and Health Coalition Food Recovery Coordinator Laura Buck, Safe Harbor Director of High Country Ministries Tiffany Christain and Steven Yow. At the time of the meeting, there were four spots remaining on the commission.
Present members voted to hold meetings the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. with an option for virtual and in-person attendance. The next meeting of the Human Relations Commission will take place on Feb. 1.
