BOONE — The town of Boone Human Relations Commission held its first ever meeting on Jan. 4 at the Town Council Chambers.

The newly created commission is intended to "promote and improve human relations and equity among all citizens in the town." The commission will work the the State Human Relations Commission, town council and community partners to encourage and ensure equity and diversity throughout the town. 

Town of Boone Attorney Allison Meade led Virginia Roseman, Zannah Kukral, Tim Futrelle, Laura Buck, Dana Bango, Todd Carter, Tiffany Christain and Amy Davis in the logistics of commission meetings. 

