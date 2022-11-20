BLOWING ROCK — A house in Blowing Rock is a total loss after a Sunday morning fire, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.
Fire departments were dispatched at approximately 5:30 a.m. to 1655 Blackberry Road in Blowing Rock for a structure fire.
Strong winds during the early morning caused the fire to flare up on occasion. Cold conditions also caused icy roads on the fire scene, according to Blowing Rock Fire Chief Kent Graham.
Multiple departments including Blowing Rock Fire, Boone Fire, Deep Gap Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Foscoe Fire, Patterson Fire, Collettsville Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Watauga Rescue and Watauga Medics responded to the fire.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.