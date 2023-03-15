BEAVER DAM — A house is a total loss after a structure fire in the Beaver Dam Fire District early Wednesday morning.
Beaver Dam Fire Capt. Shane Robbins said departments were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at 755 Peoria Road. Robbins said first arriving crews saw visible flames.
"We had fire involvement on all of the second floor — the upstairs — extending to the first floor of the structure," Robbins said.
Fire personnel initiated a defensive attack on the structure and utilized a truck-mounted master stream device to darken the fire down once they had a water supply established.
Two occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire but exited without injury as their son woke them up after the smoke alarms failed to activate. No other injuries were reported, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Fall Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics and the Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene.
The Watauga County Fire Marshals office would also like to remind everyone that it is vital to have working smoke detectors in your home. The application for NCBAM’s free smoke detector installation and inspection for ages 65 and older is open until April 28.
