BD Fire 1

The aftermath of the fire in Beaver Dam. 

BEAVER DAM — A house is a total loss after a structure fire in the Beaver Dam Fire District early Wednesday morning. 

Beaver Dam Fire Capt. Shane Robbins said departments were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at 755 Peoria Road. Robbins said first arriving crews saw visible flames.

BD Fire 2

The house on fire early Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam. 
BD Fire 3

Crews work to contain a fire early Wednesday morning. 
BD Fire 4

Crews work to get water on the early morning structure fire. 
BD Fire 5

Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived on scene. 

