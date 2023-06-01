WATAUGA — The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina will create an additional 13 permanent housing units to support families and individuals across the seven counties the organization serves after it received $446,625 from the North Carolina Balance of State and Northwest Continuum of Care.

At a funding announcement and luncheon on Wednesday, May 31, North Carolina Field Office Director Lorenzo Claxton joined more than 60 leaders in local advocacy to award the North Carolina Balance of State and Northwest Continuum of Care with $22,331,610 in grant funds for North Carolina, which will help provide 1,200 homes in 79 counties across the state.

Hosp. House Funding Announcement

Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle addressed the room of more than 60 people. 
Hosp. House Funding Announcement

Former Hospitality House Executive Director Lynn Mason smiled while being acknowledged for her previous work with the organization. 

