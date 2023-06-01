North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness Project Specialist Jenny Simmons, Watauga County Commissioners Chariperson Larry Turnbow, HUD Staff Member Richard Thompson, Hospitality House Executive Director Tina Krause, Hospitality House Development Director Todd Carter, Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle and Field Office Director Lorenzo Claxton posed with the grant check.
North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness Project Specialist Jenny Simmons, Watauga County Commissioners Chariperson Larry Turnbow, HUD Staff Member Richard Thompson, Hospitality House Executive Director Tina Krause, Hospitality House Development Director Todd Carter, Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle and Field Office Director Lorenzo Claxton posed with the grant check.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Tina Krause asked Theresa Lanpher about her experiences.
WATAUGA — The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina will create an additional 13 permanent housing units to support families and individuals across the seven counties the organization serves after it received $446,625 from the North Carolina Balance of State and Northwest Continuum of Care.
At a funding announcement and luncheon on Wednesday, May 31, North Carolina Field Office Director Lorenzo Claxton joined more than 60 leaders in local advocacy to award the North Carolina Balance of State and Northwest Continuum of Care with $22,331,610 in grant funds for North Carolina, which will help provide 1,200 homes in 79 counties across the state.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.