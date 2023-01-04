Holding check, left to right: Tina B. Krause, Hospitality House executive director; Todd Carter, Hospitality House chief development director; surrounded by representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.
BOONE — The SECU Foundation has provided the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina a grant of $40,000 to help expand programs and services to help the homeless in Northwest North Carolina.
“Hospitality House is working tirelessly to help rebuild the lives of those experiencing homelessness, and we recognize that the need is greater than ever before,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “The dedication and compassion that this organization, its board members, and volunteers have shown through their work are tremendous. We are pleased to help them increase their capacity and outreach to address the challenges facing so many in the Northwest Region of our state.”
Last year, the nonprofit provided over 147,000 meals and approximately 40,000 nights of housing, counseling and critical services to those in need.
“We are grateful to SECU Foundation for their support. For nearly 40 years, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina has been an agency of solutions, working to move individuals and families out of homelessness and into self-sufficient, stable housing,” said Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause. “We are honored to be awarded these Mission Development Grant funds.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.