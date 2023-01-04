Hospitality House Photo.jpg

Holding check, left to right: Tina B. Krause, Hospitality House executive director; Todd Carter, Hospitality House chief development director; surrounded by representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The SECU Foundation has provided the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina a grant of $40,000 to help expand programs and services to help the homeless in Northwest North Carolina.

“Hospitality House is working tirelessly to help rebuild the lives of those experiencing homelessness, and we recognize that the need is greater than ever before,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “The dedication and compassion that this organization, its board members, and volunteers have shown through their work are tremendous. We are pleased to help them increase their capacity and outreach to address the challenges facing so many in the Northwest Region of our state.”

