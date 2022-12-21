Hospitality House logo 2021

WATAUGA — The Hospitality House is preparing its shelter to house as many people as possible during the extreme cold weather predicted Christmas weekend. 

According to the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg, Virginia, temperatures in the Boone area will be consistently below 30 degrees beginning the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. Temperatures will go down to 13 degrees on Thursday night and then down to -1 degrees Friday night with a high of 16 during the day. On Christmas Eve, the high is 12 degrees with a low of four degrees that night. Christmas Day will see a high of 24 degrees and a low of 10 degrees. NWS is also calling for windy conditions Thursday night through Saturday, which will cause temperatures to feel even colder. There is an 80% to 90% chance of precipitation in the form of freezing rain and snow from Wednesday evening until Friday afternoon. 

