WATAUGA — The Hospitality House is preparing its shelter to house as many people as possible during the extreme cold weather predicted Christmas weekend.
According to the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg, Virginia, temperatures in the Boone area will be consistently below 30 degrees beginning the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. Temperatures will go down to 13 degrees on Thursday night and then down to -1 degrees Friday night with a high of 16 during the day. On Christmas Eve, the high is 12 degrees with a low of four degrees that night. Christmas Day will see a high of 24 degrees and a low of 10 degrees. NWS is also calling for windy conditions Thursday night through Saturday, which will cause temperatures to feel even colder. There is an 80% to 90% chance of precipitation in the form of freezing rain and snow from Wednesday evening until Friday afternoon.
Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter said the organization will be operating under their Extreme Weather Protocol, meaning they will allow people to come in night by night "as usual" and will not ask anyone to leave during the daytime until the outside temperature is safe.
"We're really encouraging people to show up to get in," Carter said. "This is potentially fatally cold weather."
He said they "never close" and all services will be fully operational, including the community kitchen, food panty and shelter.
Those on the shelter's indefinite ban list will not be allowed to come in and those unable to stay for other reasons will be considered on a "case by case basis, as long as it is not extreme violence."
Carter said the organization is "already experiencing high numbers" but will take people in as long as they can. He said if an individual truly has nowhere else to go in this extreme cold, they may be allowed to sit in the lobby overnight.
Carter said those unable to stay due to bans or the shelter reaching capacity may be given a Sunway Charter bus voucher to travel "off the mountain" to Winston-Salem or possibly Greensboro to stay at a different shelter.
In addition to spreading the word through social media and with local media, Carter said staff with the Hospitality House have connected potentially unhoused people they see in the community with their outreach coordinator. He said if individuals see people they are concerned about, they should direct them to the Hospitality House.
"We're on the Green Route of the AppalCart. Even this time of year with the limited schedule, the Green Route always runs," Carter said. "Tell people to hop on the green bus to Hospitality House. We will bring in as many people as show up."
