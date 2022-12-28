WATAUGA — The Hospitality House is reminding people to continue to support unhoused community member this winter beyond the holiday season.
Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter said the organization receives more donations in December than typical months, but the need does not end when the new year starts.
“Winter up here lasts a long time,” Carter said. “When January and February rolls around, please remember the need. Right now, it’s the season of giving, but our needs, the needs of the people we serve, don’t ever go away. In January, February and March, remember that folks still need blankets, they still need heating fuel and they still need food and a warm belly. We can’t make it happen without the community’s support.”
Hospitality House offers a variety of services for unhoused people and those experiencing other aspects of extreme poverty. The organization offers services assessments, meals, showers, clothings, blankets, night-by-night shelter, family shelter and domestic violence transitional housing.
The organization’s WeCAN Crisis Assistance program helps individuals heat their homes. Those without access to or resources to get heating fuel can utilize the program to stay safe throughout the winter months. Carter said those interested should reach out as soon as possible as fuel deliveries can take several days.
Carter said in cases of extreme weather, people should not stay outside — in tents or in cars. Carter is encouraging those in need to show up to the Hospitality as the winter weather can be potential fatal.
He said they “never close” and all services will be fully operational including the community kitchen, food panty and shelter during the winter months.
Carter said Hospitality House staff work to connect those in need with the organization’s outreach coordinator, but if individuals see people they are concerned about, they should direct them to the Hospitality House.
“We’re on the Green Route of the AppalCART. Even this time of year with the limited schedule, the Green Route always runs,” Carter said. “Tell people to hop on the green bus to Hospitality House.”
In the case of freezing temperatures, Carter urges those without a warm place to stay to connect with Hospitality House.
“Please don’t stay outside in freezing temperatures, please don’t stay outside,” Carter said. “Don’t stay in a place that doesn’t have heat. We have the resources to help.”
For more information, visit www.hosphouse.org or by calling (828) 264-1237. Hospitality House is located on Brook Hollow Road.
Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit homeless services agency, works in seven rural North Carolina counties (Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell, Yancey) providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling and crisis assistance. Since 1984, the mission of Hospitality House has been to rebuild lives and strengthen community by providing a safe, nurturing, healthy environment in which individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises are equipped to become self-sufficient and productive.
