Hospitality Houses

One of the basket’s the Hospitality House is gifting first responders.

 Photo by David Luther

BOONE — The Hospitality House in Boone is donating baskets to first responders as a thank you for their partnerships with the organization.

“One of our projects is to reach out to community partners and first responders, law enforcement just to say thank you for their partnership,” said Chief Development Director Todd Carter. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in mental health emergencies as well as folks coming to us with pretty severe medical needs. We’ve needed (first responders) a lot more and they’ve been on site a lot more. So we’re just trying to extend our thanks and appreciation to let them know that we know it’s difficult and that they’re appreciated, and we really couldn’t do it if they didn’t respond and help us.”

