HIGH COUNTRY — Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is moving forward with its largest annual fundraiser, the Hope Luncheon, Friday, Aug. 19, at Blue Ridge Mountain Club. In conjunction with that event, there will be an online auction featuring more than four hundred items valued at close to $150,000.

The wine social and silent auction had become a much looked-forward-to staple of the annual Hope Luncheon in years past. While the wine social will remain, the auction will be conducted online, as it was last year. The auction will begin Monday, Aug. 10, and will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Select luxury showcase items like jewelry, art and handcrafted furniture will be on display during the luncheon.

