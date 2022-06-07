WATAUGA — When a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott was reading a story to a group of second graders. It wasn’t until later that afternoon that he had learned multiple elementary students were killed and more were wounded.
“Whenever I hear about a threat or a critical incident at a school, I immediately think about my own two children and what they are likely doing in school at that moment,” Elliott said. “I think about all our students because all of them are my responsibility. I thought back to my morning in the classroom, reading and laughing with the students, and contrasted that to the horror that the teachers and students in Uvalde must have experienced.”
The next day, Elliott attended an awards ceremony for his daughter. When he arrived, Elliott checked several exterior doors, paid attention to who was coming and going, and even confronted someone he thought was acting suspiciously outside the building even though it turned out the person was just waiting for another guest to arrive.
“Even all through the awards ceremony, I kept my eyes on the doors and those in attendance,” Elliott said. “As educators, these incidents always put us on high alert.”
In Uvalde, 19 elementary students and two teachers died after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24.
“I am completely heartbroken over this senseless violence and loss of life,” Elliott said. “This is an incredibly complex problem and is going to require strong action if we are really going to do anything more than pay lip service to it. I vividly remember sharing the news about Columbine with my seniors when I was teaching in 1999. I will never forget the anguish of talking to my own son about the inexplicable events at Sandy Hook.”
In Watauga County, teachers, staff and law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
School Safety
All nine WCS schools have been evaluated for security and each school has a safety plan in place, which is not public information. Those plans include up-to-date information about floor plans, security cameras, evacuation plan, and critical incident and active shooter protocols. Each plan is also reviewed and updated annually, Elliott said.
In 2016, WCS began improving the physical security of every school, Elliott said. The improvements included installing electronic access controls at the doors, reconfiguring every school entrance to establish a single point of entry with a locked “vestibule” entry area and increased security camera coverage. The school system even works to maintain the shrubbery and landscaping on school grounds in a manner to deter a violent act.
After the shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, Elliott said a community-wide meeting was convened that consisted of school leaders and law enforcement officers to further their understanding of how to prevent those types of events The meeting resulted in the school system updating the comprehensive school-specific crisis plans.
During the week of June 1, maintenance technicians throughout WCS checked every exterior door at every school to ensure they closed and locked correctly, Elliott said.
“While not every school has a single school resource officer assigned to it, an officer spends time at each school every day.” Elliott said. “Our law enforcement officers in Watauga County are a highly trained and professional group, and we are confident in their abilities and response time. Many of them have their own children in our schools, and they take protecting our schools very personally.”
Elliott said the board of education pays the entire expense for one of the SRO deputies and provides the county with an additional $100,000 from state grants annually to help pay for additional officers. Elliott said he hopes that each school can have a single SRO assigned to it in the future.
Capt. Preston Russell of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said since not every school has a full-time school resource officer, SRO deputies will split their time between two schools. Russell said that with the makeup of the county, deputies are typically patrolling in areas around different parts of the county and can respond to an event quickly if needed.
“Our educators and law enforcement officers continue to work hard to do everything in our power to prevent violence at our schools and to respond appropriately to any possible threats,” Elliott said.
Law Enforcement Response
In an active shooter situation at a school, or anywhere, local law enforcement is trained to go in right away.
“If there is an active threat, if there’s a driving force — screaming, gunfire — yes, we’re (going in),” Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey said. “When we do training we’re essentially, at some points, sprinting. It’s as fast as the officer can go.”
Russell said the goal during any threat is to address it immediately.
“If there’s active shooting going on, yes, whoever’s there absolutely goes in and gives it their best effort to eliminate that threat,” Russell said. “That is our training.”
Local law enforcement agencies also go through rapid deployment training and simulated scenarios at the schools. Harkey, a team leader on the county Special Response Team and an rapid deployment instructor for the Boone Police Department, said they practice several different responses.
He said they practice a solo response when the first arriving officer arrives and goes to where the active shooter is happening. The second training they practice is the more traditional three- to four-person response.
“When we do training, we try to make it as chaotic as possible with not much information,” Harkey said. “We just use the sound of gunfire or screams… to try to direct the training group (to the situation). We do try to use what’s called a driving force — meaning gunfire, screams — because studies have shown that essentially just running around the school is not very practical. “As soon as you identify where there’s gunfire coming from, you respond to that scene as quickly as possible.”
Major Shane Robbins of the Boone Police Department said that this rapid deployment training occurs every year.
“We are continually building, adding building blocks, to better enhance our response if an event like this happens,” Robbins said.
Over the summer, multiple local agencies conduct training in WCS facilities and familiarize themselves with the layout and security measures of each school, Elliott said. Police also make routine patrols of WCS facilities both day and night.
While law enforcement works to quickly find and contain any threat, the county also has a rescue task force that it will deploy to help treat victims.
Rescue Task Force
The goal of the rescue task force in Watauga County is to get medical responders into an affected location to minimize the amount of time before a victim receives initial medical care, Robbins said.
If there’s an active shooter situation, members of the rescue task force will go into the “warm zone” of the situation — not where the shooter is, but an area that could be affected by the shooter.
“They’re going to deploy into this area of indirect threat, this warm zone,” Robbins said.
Those who go into that “warm zone” are typically fire personnel with medical training and law enforcement. The fire personnel deliver medical treatment to any victims while law enforcement provide overwatch and security. The victims are then brought out to the triage area where more medically trained people treat victims and transport them to the hospital.
The members of the rescue task force who enter such situations wear protective equipment like helmets and bullet-resistant vests, Robbins said.
During the April 28, 2021, standoff in Boone where two deputies and two civilians were killed along with the shooter, the rescue task force was used. In that case, Robbins said one of the deputies was in a position where they could get to him, so they deployed the rescue task force.
The fire personnel — two members of the Boone Fire Department — were able to move him from inside the structure and then transfer him to an ambulance, Robbins said. While that was happening, Robbins said law enforcement personnel were engaging and suppressing the threat.
“Before this, it would have been all law enforcement trying to do this,” Robbins said. “In this case, it was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies.”
Robbins said that the rescue task force training is provided to all the departments in the county and the vast majority of them had the training before COVID-19 started. Robbins said that every fire department has expressed interest in getting the training.
“Again, in an active shooter, active assailant situation, the first cops that are arriving, they’re not stopping to render medical aid to people as they go in because they can’t,” Robbins said. “This rescue task force, now, is increasing that (medical response time). It’s getting to them even before we’re able to get that assailant taken care of.”
Even before the assailant is taken or the rescue task force can be deployed, teachers have some tools available to provide medical care not just in an unthinkable situation, but also if a student has a serious injury on a typical day.
Trauma Kits in the Classroom
A $30,000 grant awarded to the Boone Police Department allowed them to provide 400 medical kits to classrooms in Watauga County. The individual bleeding control kits have multiple items to help control a wound until help arrives. The kit has a tourniquet, a trauma dressing, a QuikClot bleeding control dressing, a chest seal dressing, trauma shears, gloves and a bleeding control instruction card.
On June 1, WCS teachers were able to get firsthand training with items in the kits. Taught by those medically trained officials — including a paramedic with Watauga Medics — and school nurses, teachers learned how to place a tourniquet and pack a wound by using the same items found in the kits.
Teachers also took Stop the Bleed training online before the in-person training.
“These kits, alongside the Stop the Bleed training that teachers and staff are undergoing, are an unfortunate reality but a critical part of our first aid training and safety measures,” Elliott said. “These are materials and training that we hope to never have to use, but there’s no question that having the experience and training to utilize these measures in the worst-case scenario can absolutely save lives.”
Robbins said a goal of the medical kits is to get supplies to a victim sooner to give them a better chance of survival if they have a serious wound.
Robbins said that data shows people die from situations like blood loss who would have otherwise survived if earlier intervention took place, which these kits allow. The kits can also be used if someone gets hurt just in the classroom on a normal day and a teacher needs to stop the bleeding until help gets there.
“The more people trained in these things, the better off we’re going to be,” Robbins said. “You have someone who suffers a traumatic injury accidentally. It’s an arterial bleed from an extremity, (the teachers) can throw a tourniquet on. It’s not just for acts of violence.”
WCS head nurse Shelly Klutz is glad they are getting equipment they need to do effective treatments for mass incidents but never want to need it. She also knows that these kits can be used for accidents that can happen on school grounds.
“(Teachers) will have that equipment in there to go ahead and start treatment until everything can get stable,” Klutz said.
Along with the kits in all the classrooms, each school has a trauma bag with the nurse with medical supplies. There are two larger trauma bags with more medical supplies at the high school.
The high school also has an active shooter kit with medical supplies and a blanket that an injured person can be placed on and be dragged to safety.
The schools also have members dedicated to first response teams who can help in the case of an emergency. Those first response teams are typically made up of those who are EMT certified or have some kind of medical knowledge. Not all of the members of those teams have a medical background, but they try to recruit staff who do have some medical experience. Those teams also respond to everyday types of incidents at a school as needed.
Along with the kits and the training that goes with them, Elliott said teachers and staff also perform regular lockdown drills in the schools that assess the readiness to respond to various threats. The school resource officers also provide training and reminders at the start of each school year to the teachers and other staff members to remind them of the specific procedures outlined in each school’s specific safety plan.
While Klutz knows that she can’t do everything, whatever she can do to help save a life, she will.
“I can’t change the laws and stuff like that,” Klutz said when addressing teachers and staff. “But what I can do is I can educate you on how to save a life or how to sustain life until more help gets there. That is what I can do. And so that’s what we’re doing.”
While providing medical care is critical during a tragic situation, a large goal among law enforcement and school staff is preventative measures.
Preventative Measures and Talking to Children
Elliott said that it takes everyone, including parents, to prevent violence in school as no one “knows a child better than the parent, and we need parents to let us know when there are concerns.”
“We need advocacy from parents and the public to help us fund the nurses, counselors, and social workers who work so hard to support the overall health of our students,” Elliott said. “We need funding for additional school resource officers without it taking funds away from our other school budgets. We also need Medicaid expansion to address the physical and mental health needs of our families.”
Robbins said law enforcement — along with school partners — is looking at preventative steps they can take to stop an active shooter-type event from happening in the first place. He said they are looking at steps to monitor social media and work with the partners in the school system and the mental health partners to identify people who could be a risk to the schools or the community in general and intervene and get them the help they need.
“If we prevent one, it’s well worth it,” Robbins said. “I want to prevent all levels.”
Watauga County Schools use multiple systems of screening electronic communications to detect both words and images related to possible violence, Elliott said. One of the systems the school system uses categorizes levels of potential threats and utilizes trained staff to contact principals, SROs, counselors, social workers and district leaders depending on the level of concern.
“I receive the most serious calls, so even I am involved when there are life-safety issues,” Elliott said. “We also have used the Sandy Hook Promise program that allows any student or member of the public to submit an anonymous report or concern.”
The tips that the Sandy Hook Promise program receives can be anything from concerns about a student who might be expressing the threat of self-harm, reports of bullying or even concerns about the suspicious or threatening behaviors of students.
The school system also conducts counseling and character education programs starting in kindergarten, extending through the DARE program and other specific lessons from teachers. The school system has also implemented a trauma-informed schools model of training so teachers can identify trauma and refer students in need of additional intervention or support, Elliott said.
“We have opened a new day treatment mental health program at the middle school level to reach students who have needs that cannot be met in a regular classroom environment,” Elliott said. “We are frustrated that school-based mental health services are continually cut by providers who cannot afford to offer those services.”
To try and address the cuts to mental health services, Elliott said the school system hired its own licensed clinical social worker to provide direct counseling to students and supervise graduate student clinical interns who can then serve additional students.
Talking to children is also important when it comes to these type of situations.
Mike Anderson, Assistant School Safety and Programs Director for the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools — an organization that promotes safe learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools — said the organization believes it is important for parents to speak to their child about what they are feeling and what they have seen or heard about events from all over the country.
“Words always matter, and whether you’re a parent, caregiver, educator, you may not always get it right,” Anderson said. “That’s OK.”
Elliott said that he believes there are ways to talk with children about these events across the country in a developmentally appropriate manner.
“It is almost impossible to shield our children from the information on the news or online about current events, but we can help them try to understand what is happening,” Elliott said. “They need the opportunity to ask questions and to think about what they can control. More than anything, we can reassure them that they are safe at home and at school, and that the adults in their lives are there to protect them and support them.”
But no matter what, Elliott knows that everyone at WCS will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe, even though it shouldn’t fall solely on schools.
“There is nothing we won’t do to keep our students and educators safe, but there is only so much schools can do, and I don’t think it is right to expect the solutions to rest solely with the schools,” Elliott said. “My hope is that our communities and elected leaders will come together and work to address the underlying issues of gun violence in our society. Our children deserve nothing less.”
