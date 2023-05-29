Flags Over Our High Country Veterans 2

Girl Scout Addielou Tobiassen places a flag at the grave of a veteran at Mount Lawn Cemetery. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Members of the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and volunteers from the community placed American Flags on more than 600 veteran graves at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone.

"This is amazing. It just is amazing," said High Country MOAA Chapter President Frankie Groff. "I grew up during the Vietnam War, and I feel very strongly about supporting our veterans. So this is just one way to do it, and it's just a start for us."

Dee Thomas, of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, places a flag at a grave. 
Girl Scout Kinsley Isaacs places a flag at a grace. 
The volunteers who placed flags at more than 600 graves of local veterans. 
Sawyer Kennedy places a flag at a grave. 
Sam Cooke places a flag at a grave of local veteran. 
Volunteers placed flags on more than 600 graves at Mount Lawn Cemetery. 
A veteran grave with the newly placed flag and decal to help identify the grave. 

