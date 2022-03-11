BLOWING ROCK — Warm up the palates and get the taste buds in gear. The ever popular Hometown Harvest Supper is back after a two-year hiatus on March 13, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Blowing Rock Conference Center, 1818 Goforth Road, Blowing Rock.
Hometown Harvest is billed as the “Blowing Rock Community Covered Dish Supper,” and the timing is good as it is staged in the early spring, which coincides with the traditional Town Birthday Celebration — 133 and counting.
As always, the Blowing Rock Historical Society will reveal and present this year’s plaques for historic places in Blowing Rock.
Other organizers of the joint event include Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock and Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation.
In addition to a covered dish for the giant potluck supper, people attending are asked to also bring a canned food donation, which will benefit Casting Bread Ministries food pantry.
“We are looking for a big turnout for Hometown Harvest Supper,” said event spokesperson Suzy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “Guests are asked to bring their favorite covered dish or dessert to share. Blowing Rock Conference Center will provide the main protein for the meal.
“New this year,” added Barker. “Is a table decor contest. Prizes will be awarded for the centerpiece that represents ‘The Best of Blowing Rock’ and the ‘Most Creative for the most unique and fund centerpiece. Contestants should contact the Chamber of Commerce by March 4 in order to participate.”
Blowing Rock Historical Society Tom O’Brien said, “We are excited about this year’s event, especially since we haven’t been able to have Hometown Harvest since 2019. In the past, the event was held in the fall but we liked the idea of coordinating it with the town birthday. And this is a terrific way opportunity to support Casting Bread’s efforts to combat food insecurity in the High Country. We invite folks to bring non-perishable food items like cereal, canned goods, oatmeal, sugar and flour, among other things.”
For additional information about Hometown Harvest Supper and the Town Birthday Celebration, call (828) 285-7851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.