BLOWING ROCK — Vonda Damron is the new general manager of the Holiday Inn Express, Blowing Rock South, the company announced in January.

Boasting more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, Damron comes from an extensive background in hospitality management, previously serving as the human resources manager at IHG Army Hotels in Fort Lee Virginia and front office manager at Fort Bragg North Carolina, respectfully. She has also held various management positions at renowned establishments, including Golden Corral, Ryan Steakhouse and Residence Inn.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.