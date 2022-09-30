BOONE — The Town of Boone recognized Hispanic Heritage Month at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
The proclamation states Boone will join the United States government in observing Hispanic Heritage Month by "celebrating culture, heritage, and countless contributions" of the hispanic and latino population.
The first Hispanic Heritage week began in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was later expanded to a 30 day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 under the Reagan administration in 1988, according to the proclamation. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Savador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua while Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16 and 18, according to the proclamation.
This year's Hispanic Heritage Month theme is "Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation," which "encourages all voices to be represented and reinforces the need to ensure diverse voices and perspectives are welcome in the decision-making process" to make stronger communities.
The proclamation "celebrates the advocacy and outreach" of Q'Pasa Appalachia and the Immigrant Justice Coalition in promoting inclusivity in Boone and recognizing the contributions of Hispanic and Latino community members in "enrich(ing) the fibers" of the town.
This proclamation was brought forward and requested by the Boone Town Council and Mayor Tim Futrelle to reaffirm that diversity is an important aspect of the community.
Co-founder of Q'Pasa Appalachia, Yolanda Adams, said she is grateful the town did this without requests to do so by advocates in the community.
"The town council and the mayor came up to do this on their own without a lobby pushing for them to do it. I think for me, I am doing so much of 'let's make sure that the Latino community is included, let's make sure that our voices are heard,' that is was actually so refreshing to know that the idea came from within," Adams said. "It wasn't because we asked them to do it. I think it speaks volumes for how much we have grown and that our voices are heard and that we feel welcome."
Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated in classrooms across the county as students are taught about Hispanic and Latino heritage, read books in English and Spanish, and are encouraged to embrace their own culture. Adams said that more than 10% of students in the Watauga County School System are Hispanic and she wants children to celebrate their heritage.
"We need to make sure that those kids, the Latina and Hispanic kids in the schools, feel that their roots and their heritage are important to keep alive," Adams said. "Their roots and their heritage are important to keep alive and that's my main goal for them not to just blend into this melting pot — it's more like a salad bowl. We're all unique in our flavors and heritage and roots and each of us bring something amazing to this community."
