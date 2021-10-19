VALLE CRUCIS — Despite the morning’s rainy weather, fair goers from around the High Country and beyond donned their boots and raincoats to indulge in the food, music and crafts of the Valle Country Fair. Whether enjoying locally grown produce, getting their faces painted or doing some early holiday shopping, visitors enjoyed a beautiful day in the mountains as the weather cleared up in the afternoon.
The harvest-season fair featured plenty of autumn goods including jams, jellies, baked goods from the year’s harvest as well as arts and crafts. While shopping, visitors also saw tried-and-true mountain traditions on the main stage such as bluegrass and country band performances as well as cloggers and square dancers.
The event is sponsored by Holy Cross Episcopal Church in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Center. All proceeds are used serving people who need assistance.
